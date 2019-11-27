Dyson

Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition

$399.99

At Ulta

This Dyson gift edition includes an iron and red Supersonic Hair Dryer and red presentation case. Developed by James Dyson, this Supersonic hair dryer presentation case has a red finish - cushioned with soft fabric and secured by a magnetic clasp. The Supersonic Hair Dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, with the fastest drying+ and controlled styling to help increase smoothness by 75%, increase shine by up to 132% and decrease frizz and flyaways by up to 61%.*