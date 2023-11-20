Dyson

Supersonic™ Hair Dryer (ceramic Pop)

$429.99 $329.99

Buy Now Review It

At Dyson

This TBCo Oversized Scarf with fringe is woven from soft lambswool. Lambswool is the highest quality sheep’s wool. It’s gathered from a lamb’s first shearing, meaning the fibres are smoother, stronger and hold more elasticity than any other wool. The unique crimps in the individual strands generate air pockets that retain heat while repelling moisture, keeping you warm when you’re cool and cool when you’re warm. Along with being a naturally insulating, breathable and hypoallergenic textile, it’s beautifully soft. Doesn’t get much better than that. Its extra length and width make it ideal for styling as a shawl or as a simple double wrap. Designed in our Edinburgh Studio. Fibre | Pure Lambswool Touch | Soft & light Size | 20" x 79" / 50cm x 200cm, including fringing* Wool Source | Inner Mongolia Woven In | Inner Mongolia Care | Handwash. Lay Flat to Dry.