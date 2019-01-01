Dyson

Supersonic Hair Dryer 23.75 Karat Gold

A Dyson Supersonic* hair dryer with a 23.75 karat gold hand gilded end cap fitted onto a Dyson blue body with matching attachments.Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and CoilyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickWhat Else You Need to Know: Dyson engineers sought out master gilder, Karen Haslewood, to learn the necessary skills to hand gild the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer. The specific red gesso color underneath the gold reflects the traditional gilding techniques used on picture frames and gilt artefacts. It is intended to reveal some of its color over time, helping to give each gold leafed face a unique distinctive patina. The 23.75K gold leaf is sourced from Florence, Italy and was chosen for its unique color and luster. The product includes a matching red gesso box and personalized certification from James Dyson.This Set Contains:- Hand gilded 23.75k gold Supersonic Hairdryer- Smoothing nozzle- Styling concentrator- Diffuser- Non-slip mat- Storage hanger- Red gesso box- Certification signed by James Dyson- Dyson Supersonic attachments in Blue