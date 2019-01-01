Here's what you need to know: The Dyson Supersonic has smart heat technology found in four different heat settings, which never expose your hair to excessive temperatures, thereby reducing damage and helping to maintain shine. Thanks to sound engineering that pushes a tone within the motor past audible human range, it's much quieter than your standard dryer. It's super-powerful, with a motor that spins at 110,000 RPM (or five times faster than a Formula One car). Then, there's the entourage: The three attachments — a thin nozzle, a wider one, and a diffuser — are magnetic and stay cool as you're blowdrying, so swapping them out as you go is beyond easy.