Dyson

Supersonic Hair Dryer

$399.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, with the fastest drying+ and controlled styling to help increase smoothness by 75%, increase shine by up to 132% and decrease frizz and flyaways by up to 61%.* Key Benefits: Fastest drying+: The small, powerful Dyson digital motor V9 combined with Air Multiplier technology, produces a high-velocity jet of controlled air, for the fastest drying+ and precision styling. Helps prevents extreme heat damage: Intelligent heat control measures the air temperature over 40 times a second, to prevent extreme heat damage. Engineered for different hair types: Through research in our hair laboratories Dyson has engineered a range of attachments designed to style different hair types. Lightweight and balanced: Dyson has turned convention on its head and put the motor in the handle, completely rebalancing the dryer's weight and shape. Magnetic attachments: The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer comes with magnetic attachments, so you can adjust quickly and easily. Acoustically tuned: The powerful motor is tuned to produce one inaudible frequency. Precise speed and heat settings: Delivers fast drying and styling, regular drying, and gentle drying with a constant cool flow. Negative ions: Help reduce static in the hair. Cool to touch: With Heat Shield technology, the surfaces of the attachments stay cool. Even during close-up styling. Key Features of Magnetic Styling Attachments: Styling concentrator: The wide thin design of the Styling concentrator creates a high-velocity blade of air that's perfect for styling. Smoothing nozzle: Dries hair with smooth, controlled airflow, helping to create a smooth, natural finish. Diffuser: Engineered to disperse air evenly around your curls, and simulate natural drying, helping to reduce frizz and define curls and waves. Long prongs allow you to style hair with control - and reach deep into the hair. This set contains: Dyson Supersonic Styling concentrator Smoothing nozzle Diffuser Non-slip mat Storage hanger *vs. naturally dried hair. Results may vary by hair type. +Fastest drying as tested on real hair by an external lab against the hair dryer market.