Solano

Supersolano 3600 Ion Professional Hair Dryer

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Solano Supersolano 3600 Ion Professional Hair Dryer The Solano Supersolano 3600 Ion is a 1875 watt professional hair dryer that uses ionic wind power and has a weight-balanced AC motor to ensure optimal quality and performance. Far infrared heat dries hair from the inside out for overall healthier hair. Ceramic distributes heat more evenly while ionic improves moisture in the hair while minimizing static electricity. Tourmaline adds shine and smooths hair while minimizing flyaways.