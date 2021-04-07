Quince

Supersoft Fleece Wide Leg Pants

Description We used our proprietary fabric technology, SuperSoft, to create the softest fleece ever. Next-level comfort from the super soft fleece. These women's wide leg pants have stretch and feature front and back pockets for extra versatility. Details Drawstring waistband to adjust waist Uses our proprietary SuperSoft fabric to create the softest, most comfortable fleece in the market Yarn is certified by GRS (Global Recycled Standard) to ensure we are helping to reduce waste and impact on the environment Eco-friendly dyes resulting in less water consumption Produced in BSCI (Business Social Compliance Initiative) certified factories which aims to improve working conditions throughout the supply chain Material: Black - 69% TENCEL™ Modal/18% Recycled Polyester/10% Rayon/3% Spandex; Heather grey - 69% Modal/18% Polyester/10% Rayon/3% Spandex Origin: Ningbo, China Model is 5'8" and wearing a size Small Care / Maintenance Machine wash cold. Gentle cycle with like colors. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. Low iron if necessary. Do not dry clean.