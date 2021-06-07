The Ordinary

A gentle, moisturising facial cleanser. We know how much you love The Ordinary’s Squalane Cleanser, so we’ve brought it to you supersized! Suitable for all skin types, the plant derived Squalane Cleanser efficiently dissolves makeup and other impurities while leaving the complexion smooth and moisturised. Designed to be gentle enough for daily use, this balm-like formula changes to a clear oil-like texture when warmed by the palms, allowing the squalene to trap and remove dirt for clean, clog-free pores. Plant derived Squalane – An effective emollient that softens and restores the skin Vegan Cruelty free Oil free Check out our acne prevention hacks here. This how to build a skincare routine with The Ordinary products – find out more here. Try the smaller size first here