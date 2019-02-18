What it is: A best-selling baked illuminator in a super size.What it does: Liquid pigments are baked and hand-finished by Italian artisans to create this luminous, creamy powder, while hybrid technology creates bright yet translucent illumination. It's sheer, beautiful and buildable, and the 3D gelato swirl design lasts throughout the product. Centella Asiatica and white tea extracts provide antioxidant protection against environmental aggressors.How to use: It can be used dry on the cheeks for a subtle, sun-kissed glow, or used to amp up your look by applying wet for eye-catching luminosity."/