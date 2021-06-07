The Ordinary

Supersize Buffet

£24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Bay

A multi-tasking, hydrating serum. We know how much you love The Ordinary’s Buffet, so we’ve brought it to you supersized! Combining a number of highly concentrated peptides together with amino and hyaluronic acids for a powerful all-in-one anti-aging treatment, this lightweight serum visibly targets surface hydration, fine lines, wrinkles, dynamic lines and textural irregularities. Matrixyl 3000 - A peptide specifically designed to stimulate collagen synthesis and skin repair. Hyaluronic Acid - Attracts up to 1000 times its weight in water. Read more about how Buffet works here. Want to try the smaller version first? Shop it here. Shop Buffet + Copper Peptides 1% here.