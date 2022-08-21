Oribe

Supershine Moisturizing Cream

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Quench parched hair with this creamy leave-in conditioner formulated with ginger root and amber extracts to soften and strengthen hair from root to tip. The results? Frizz is banished, hair is restored and glossier than ever while your strands are left baby-soft. Ideal for medium-to-thick and extra-long hair. Key ingredients: Vegetable-derived protein: helps the hair retain moisture to protect from the drying and damaging effects of the elements and thermal styling while adding high shine and improving compatibility. Ginger root extract: softens and strengthens hair from root to tip. Amber extract: a powerful antioxidant, strengthens and conditions hair. Pair it with: Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner