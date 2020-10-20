J.Crew

Superplush Sherpa Full-zip Jacket

$128.00 $73.99

Introducing J.Crew Weekend, our new collection of comfy, low-key favorites made with the spirit of Saturday mornings...for any day of the week. With fun colorblocking, our new lightweight full-zip stands out in a crowd of fleece jackets. Plus, it's kind of like an adult comfort blanket, thanks to our new Superplush sherpa, which we can only describe as cozy, cushiony goodness. (Seriously, you gotta feel this...)