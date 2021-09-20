Charlotte Tilbury

Supernudes Face Palette In Nudegasm

Product Information Darlings, unlock the secret to a runway-ready BRONZE, SCULPT and GLOW with my NEW! Glowgasm face palette in Nudegasm! Inspired by my globally-loved Glowgasm palettes and backstage beauty secrets, this nude makeup palette of universally-flattering, blurring, smoothing and illuminating effect shades brings instant SUPER STAR MAGIC to any makeup look for EVERYONE, EVERYWHERE! Expertly formulated in 3 stunning, luminous and transluscent textures, discover the 4 glow giving shades… SUPER GLOW: a soft champagne gold highlighter in a lustrous, wet shine texture! Glide on the GLASS-LIKE GLOW formula to illuminate the look of your complexion and light up your eyes! MULTI GLOW: multi-dimensional golden peach with a LUSTROUS, SATIN finish to enhance the sparkle of the eyes and create the illusion of health on the cheeks! SCULPT: a natural-looking sandy taupe to sculpt, smoke and blur the appearance of imperfections. This is a hydrid cream-powder formula for a CREAMY, LUMINOUS MATTE finish. SUPER SCULPT: a rich umber in my cream-powder hybrid formula to create the effect of a super star bone structure and natural-looking definition on the eyes! SUPER NUDES = SUPER YOU, DARLING! Combining the WEARABLE, COOL-GIRL SUPER MATTES from the 90s supermodel era and the modern, euphoric FILTER-EFFECTS from the QUEEN OF SUPER TILBURY GLOW, my Nudegasm Palette is a beauty secret from my SUPER NUDES collection of easy to wear, universally-flattering cool girl makeup secrets! It's 90s SUPER STAR DNA, BOTTLED! Tilbury Tip: Wear NEW! Nudegasm with my 6-shade Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette, NEW! Super Nudes Eye Liner Duo and NEW! easy-to-wear SUPER lipsticks to unlock the secret to SUPER EYES, a SUPER GLOW and SUPER LIPS! What makes it magic? This glow-giving nude makeup palette is a magical joy filter that makes your face happy! Lustrous, pearl pigments for a luxurious, satin skin finish Hybrid cream-powder formula for a luminous matte finish SUPER GLOW for a glass-skin finish. Can be used wet or dry! Brightening Glow Gel provides a glowing translucency that stretches over the skin and allows your skin to shine through Smoothing polymers give a silky feel and gorgeous, soft-focus finish. Finely milled particles add a soft gliding touch and lightweight feel Combining the wearable COOL-GIRL SUPER MATTES from the 90s supermodel era and the modern, euphoric FILTER-EFFECTS from the QUEEN OF SUPER GLOW, my Nudegasm Palette is a beauty secret from my SUPER NUDES collection of easy to wear, universally-flattering cool girl makeup secrets!