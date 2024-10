W3LL People

Supernatural Stick Multi-use Blush

$22.00 $15.40

Buy Now Review It

A new addition to the So Chic family, this bikini bottom offers a great amount of coverage! Low-rise, high-cut style Medium briefs coverage Double-lined 84% polyamide, 16% elastane Model Measurements: Height 176 cm | Bust 85 l Waist 65 | Hips 93 Model wears size XS top and bottom