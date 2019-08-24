Feel the tingling action in GlamGlow's SUPERMUD Clearing Treatment Mask, a clearing mask that combats blemished skin and imperfections such as redness, scars, razor bumps and in-grown hairs. With a blend of 6 powerful cleaning acids, they work to loosen dead skin cells and exfoliate them away, leaving skin clean and fresh. Activated-x charcoal and K-17 clay attract and lift away dirt and other skin congestions while supporting the skin’s natural oil balance. Pores are cleared and tightened to reveal a refined, healthy complexion. Key Ingredients: Super Six Acid Blend (Lactic Acid, Salicylic Acid, Glycolic Acid, Mandelic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Pyruvic Acid): Helps unclog and minimize the look of pores while loosening dead skin cells. Activated-X Charcoal: Attracts dirt, toxins and impurities from deep within pores.. TEAOXI® Eucalyptus Leaf: Delivers photo (plant) actives and leaves directly into the formula. Key Benefits: A blemish-fighting face mask . Contains 6 exfoliating acids . Activated charcoal sucks up dirt and skin congestions. Clinical Studies: In a consumer study based on participant feedback after 1 day: 94% felt their skin looked renewed . 91% saw an improvement in skin clarity . 94% felt the product gently cleared their skin. After 3 uses over 7 days: 98% reported their skin looked renewed . 97% saw an improvement in skin clarity. 97% felt the mask gently cleared their skin.