GLAMGLOW SUPERMUD Charcoal Instant Treatment Mask is a clarifying mask with six exfoliating acids and activated charcoal that visibly clears pores and improves the complexion of normal, combination, and acne-prone skin. Benefits CLEARING: Visibly, instantly clears the complexion and is suitable for acne-prone skin CLARIFYING: Targets clogged pores, excess oil, and dead skin cells PORE REFINING: Activated-X charcoal removes toxins and dirt deep within the pores In a consumer study of 106 women, after one use: 96% said it absorbed excess surface oil, dirt, and debris from skin 90% said pores looked and felt extracted 91% said skin looked healthier Key Ingredients Super Six Acid Blend (Lactic Acid, Salicylic Acid, Glycolic Acid, Mandelic Acid, Tartaric Acid, and Pyruvic Acid): Unclogs and minimizes the look of pores Activated-X Charcoal: Attracts dirt, toxins, debris, and impurities from within pores TEAOXI Eucalyptus Leaf: Delivers antioxidants and phytoactives directly into the formula