L'Oreal Paris

Superior Preference Mousse Absolue Hair Color, 800 Pure Medium Blonde

$24.95

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

L'Oreal Paris superior preference hair color brings you automatic, reusable color at your fingertips. You can do a root touch-up or all-over color at the push of a button. Superior Preference Mousse Absolute shade 800 pure medium blonde comes in a 3.32-oz box and provides multiple applications as it is reusable. It combines pure color dyes and develops into a luxurious, non-drip mousse that's ready to use. This permanent dye easily covers grays and is designed to provide a mirror shine for up to 6 weeks. The result is a fresh, vibrant color with luminous, multi-tonal layers.