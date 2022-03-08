L'Oreal Paris

Superior Preference Fade Defying Color + Shine System, Champagne Blonde (cooler) [8.5a], 1 Each

Real active shade guide: 8-1/2a is a champagne blonde shade with ash tones, which will minimize red/orange tones. For optimal color results, use light blonde to light brown hair. Preference shade tips: If you hesitate between two preference shades, choose the lightest one. On more than 50% gray, your results will be slightly lighter-looking than the results shown on the package. On red hair, your color results will be blonde with soft reddish tones. Uses: Preference with an optimized fade-defying system creates a rich long-lasting color spectrum with luminosity, shine, and beautiful gray coverage. Care supreme conditioner helps lock in first-day color vibrancy and keeps hair silky and resilient week after week. From roots to ends, color won't fade out, turn dull or brassy. Pro-precise applicator: Extended tip designed to part hair and reach roots quickly, precisely, easily. Fade-defying conditioner: 6 weekly treatments of color protective care supreme conditioner with UV filter and anti-oxidant vitamin e to help defy fade-out and renew shine. The optimized fade-defying system includes no-mess fade-defying color gel, color cream in the applicator, care supreme multi-dose conditioner, superior colorist gloves, insert. Important: Hair color can cause an allergic reaction which, in certain rare cases, can be severe. Therefore, you must follow these precautions: Do not use if: You have already had a reaction to a hair color product. You have a sensitive, itchy, or damaged scalp. If you have a tattoo, the risks of an allergic reaction may be increased. Perform a skin allergy test 48 hours before each use of this product (see insert). Remember to buy your product 2 days ahead of time. Avoid contact with this product with eyes and skin. If the product gets into the eyes, rinse immediately. Wear gloves provided in the kit. Thoroughly rinse hair after application. Do not use over compound henna or progressive color. Keep product out of the reach of children. Do not apply to children. This product contains ingredients that may cause skin irritation on certain individuals and a preliminary test according to accompanying directions should first be made. This product must not be used for dyeing eyelashes or eyebrows, to do so may cause blindness. Read and follow the insert.