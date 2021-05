SUPERHOLD

Superhold Sports Bra

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At SuperfitHero

SUPERHOLD SPORTS BRA FEATURES: * Long line design for extra coverage * Comfortable support for medium-high impact activities * Interior is lined - no inserts * SUPERHOLD™ Ultra soft performance fabric (88% Poly, 12% Spandex) * "No Sweat" Wicking & Quick Dry * Flat lock seams for chafing-free comfort * MADE IN USA