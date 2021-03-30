SuperfitHero

Superhold Pocket Bike Shorts – Burgundy/blush

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At SuperfitHero

* SUPERHOLD™, soft, stretchy and supportive, our signature fabric * Full size pockets on both sides * Secure, no slip fit * High, supportive waist band * Gusset for mobility and CT prevention * Flat lock seams for chafing-free comfort * Wicking & Quick Dry * Fabric Contents: 88% Polyester/12% Spandex * Compression for control and confidence * Best fitting plus size workout shorts * MADE IN USA