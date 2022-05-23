It Cosmetics

Superhero Liquid Eyeliner Pen

$25.00 $18.75

Buy Now Review It

At It Cosmetics

Discover IT® Whether you want to create thin, thick or cat-eye lines, Superhero Liquid Eyeliner Pen makes it easier than ever! Unlike typical felt brush hair tips, this one won't fray and effortlessly glides across your lids for eye-transforming definition in one seamless stroke! Proprietary Elastic Stretch No-Skip Technology™ and a Triple Black Pigment Complex create a super saturated, super black, super flawless line that becomes one with your lashes—no gaps or empty space! 24HR waterproof, smudge-resistant and fade-resistant formula Lash-loving ingredients including peptides, collagen, biotin, and kaolin clay Developed with plastic surgeons’ insights and dermatologists’ ingredient and skincare expertise, IT Cosmetics creates problem-solving, skin-loving formulas that give you visible results. Experience the IT Beauty difference!