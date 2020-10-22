Moon Juice

SuperHair Daily Hair Nutrition This Product Is: a daily multivitamin to promote hair health Good For: daily hair nutrition and growth Why We Love It:Moon Juice SuperHair Daily Hair Nutrition is apotent complex of bioavailable and bioactive multi-vitamins, minerals, plant extracts and hair essentials like biotin, kelp, saw palmetto & horsetail plus full spectrum extractions of ashwagandha and ginseng combine to promote healthier, thicker, stronger hair.* 21 ingredients that help build hair health in 4 critical ways*: 1. Target stress with adaptogens* - Organic ashwagandha & ginseng help balance stress hormones and reduce the effects of oxidative stress, which can contribute to hair loss* 2. Replenish deficiencies with multi-vitamins* - Bioavailable vitamins a, five b's, c, d, e, and k to address the nutritional deficiencies that inhibit the growth of healthy hair* 3. Protect follicles with botanicals - Saw palmetto & pumpkin seed help inhibit the hair-destructive hormone, DHT, to support healthy hair follicles and promote thickness* 4. Build strength with hair micronutrients - Horsetail provides silica for hair strength and thickness.* Biotin supports healthy keratin infrastructure linked to smooth texture.* Kelp is rich in iodine and essential for endocrine and thyroid hormone balance imbalance can contribute to hair loss* *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease