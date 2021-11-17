Supergoop!

Supergoop! X Gray Malin Everyday Getaway Kit

$75.00 $60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Supergoop!

This exclusive kit of SPF essentials comes packed in a reusable, water-resistant pouch that’s made from recycled materials and features Gray Malin’s iconic image of an East Hampton beach. PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract A fast-absorbing sunscreen for face and body that is water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes. PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C A non-aerosol, water-resistant sunscreen body spray with SPF 50 that leaves skin radiantly glowing. Glow Oil SPF 50 An ultra-hydrating sunscreen body oil that leaves skin glowing and protected, without feeling greasy. Defense Refresh (Re)setting Mist SPF 40 A makeup setting spray with a light texture and gentle scent that makes it easy to reapply SPF throughout the day. Lip Shield SPF 30 Moisturizing lip protection made from antioxidant-rich coconut, avocado, and grape seed oil. Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 An invisible and weightless sunscreen that leaves skin with a velvety finish, and can be used on its own or as a makeup-gripping primer. 2.4 fl. oz. / 71 ml. PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract 3 fl. oz. / 89 ml. PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C 1 fl. oz. / 30 ml. Glow Oil SPF 50 1 fl. oz. / 30 ml. Defense Refresh (Re)setting Mist SPF 40 0.15 oz. / 4.25 g Lip Shield SPF 30 0.5 fl. oz. / 15 ml. Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 Please note, Glow Oil will be shipped in standard packaging without special-edition wrapping.