Supergoop! City Sunscreen Serum with SPF 30 2 Fl. Oz. is a multitasking, morning moisturizer that primes and protects. This silky sunscreen serum is power packed with antioxidants like Vitamin E and B5 that leave your skin smooth, radiant, and ready to take on the day. City Serum comes equipped with a hand pump for easy application and provides broad spectrum protection with SPF 30 sunscreen. Can be applied as a part of your morning routine on all skin types and skin tones. (P.S. Guys love it!) Brand Story Supergoop! super broad spectrum sunscreens help protect skin from UVA rays, in addition to providing the SPF necessary to prevent damage caused by UVB sunburn rays but we don’t stop there.