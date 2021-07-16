Supergoop!

Handscreen Spf 40 Sunscreen Duo ($52 Value)

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: A limited-edition set featuring one full-size bottle and one travel-size tube of the moisturizing and protecting Handscreen SPF 40. What it does: This luxurious formula delivers major nourishment and hydration to skin thanks to antioxidants and natural oils in the formula. Its reef-safe formula is free of octinoxate. Set includes: - Full-size Handscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen (6.76 oz.) - Travel-size Handscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen (1 oz.) How to use: Apply generously and evenly 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply at least every two hours.