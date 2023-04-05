Supergoop!

Supergoop!® Glowscreen Spf 40 1.7 Fl. Oz.

$38.00

Create a fresh-faced complexion and protect your skin with Glowscreen SPF 40 from Supergoop!®. This multifunctional formula features a lightweight texture and pearlescent finish that hydrates the skin while acting as a primer that keeps makeup in place. Niacinamide evens out skin while sea lavender provides antioxidant protection and cocoa peptides shield the skin from blue light damage. Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin B5: boost the skin's water levels, help prevent trans-epidermal water loss during the day and leave the skin soft and supple Niacinamide: helps reduce the appearance of pores and even out skin tone Sea Lavender: provides powerful antioxidant protection while also supporting long-lasting hydration Cocoa Peptides: shield the skin from blue light damage Key Benefits: Hydrates with SPF protection Leaves luminous finish on the skin Acts as a makeup-gripping face primer Provides antioxidant and blue light protection Tip: It also doubles as a highlighter wherever you want an extra dose of luminescence.