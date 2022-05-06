Facetheory

Supergel Oil-free Moisturiser M3 For Oily And Acne-prone Skin

This oil-free gel hydrates and moisturises while being light enough to use on congested and acne-prone skin. Niacinamide reduces pore size. Salicylic acid relieves congestion without causing irritation. Chamomile, aloe vera and green tea extracts soothe troubled skin. Stabilised vitamin C brightens skin while fighting acne-inducing bacteria. Free of parabens, silicones, PEGs, SLS, SLES, and mineral oils. Vegan and cruelty-free. Made in the UK. Facetheory products contain a high concentration of actives, so only a small amount is required per use. Supergel Moisturiser M3 is specially formulated for combination or oily skin that's prone to breakouts. Niacinamide, green tea, stabilised vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and aloe vera relieve congestion without blocking pores.