What It Does: The shampoo is a juice cleanse for your hair that gently cleanses hair without stripping away natural oils. The conditioner is a creamy, smoothie textured conditioner that harnesses the power of antioxidant-rich fruits to support healthy looking hair and scalp. The mini protein-free hair mask is fortified with green-smoothie-inspired phytonutrients like avocado, kiwi, spinach, chia seeds, and cocoa seed butter to help restore, maintain, and lock in moisture. It is perfect for all hair types; especially those with dry, curly, or coily hair. By harnessing the power of fruit and vegetable fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, this regimen will support the vibrancy of hair and is the perfect compliment to your wellness routine. How To Use: Apply shampoo to wet hair and vigorously massage for 30 seconds as the lather builds, then rinse. After shampooing, apply the conditioner and massage into the hair from root to tip. Leave in for up to two minutes before rinsing. For the hair mask, massage into the hair from mid-lengths to ends. Leave in for five to 10 minutes before rinsing. Can be used once or twice per week in place of conditioner. Precautions: Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only. Do not eat.