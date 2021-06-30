Briogeo

Superfoods Banana And Coconut Nourishing Shampoo And Conditioner Duo Briogeo

$71.32

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

For those looking for an everyday solution to hydrate and restore shine to dull, lifeless, and dry strands. Briogeo Superfoods Banana + Coconut Nourishing Shampoo + Conditioner Duo is a nourishing juice and smoothie-inspired collection packed with vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to quench dull, thirsty strands and support healthy hair. The shampoo is a juice cleanse for your hair that gently cleanses hair without stripping away natural oils. The conditioner is a creamy, smoothie textured conditioner that harnesses the power of antioxidant-rich fruits to support healthy looking hair and scalp. By harnessing the power of fruit and vegetable fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, this regimen will support the vibrancy of hair and is the perfect compliment to your wellness routine.