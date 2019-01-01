Elemis

Superfood Vital Veggie Mask

WHAT IS IT? Banish the look of dullness and dryness in 10 minutes with this smoothie-inspired moisturizing mask. It is packed with nutrient-dense Supergreens, plus radiance-boosting fruit acids, for an incredibly soft and smooth complexion. A Prebiotic, naturally derived from sugar, helps to maintain balance in the skin’s microflora for a healthier-looking complexion. WHY USE IT? Vitamin C and Passionfruit Acids help to gently slough away dead skin cells to reveal smoother, brighter look, while Omega-rich Avocado and Chia Seed oils help support the skin's moisture barrier. Wheatgrass, Kale and Nettle extracts, all rich in chlorophyll, amino acids, minerals and vitamins, leave the skin hydrated with an outdoor-fresh glow. WHO IS IT FOR? Formulated for all skin types. HOW DO YOU USE IT? Apply a generous amount to the face and neck on cleansed, dry skin. A slight tingling may occur while the mask works its magic. Remove after 10 minutes with a damp, dark cloth. WHEN DO YOU USE IT? For best results, apply the mask twice weekly for brighter, healthier-looking skin. VISIBLE RESULTS: 93% agreed this product left their skin feeling soft.* 93% agreed after using this product, their skin felt smoother.* 83% agreed the product left their skin looking nourished.* 81% agreed the product left their skin looking bright.* *INDEPENDENT USER TRIALS"