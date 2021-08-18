Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Buy Black
Food & Drink
Golde
Superfood Latte Kit
$77.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Golde
Because three is better than one! Enjoy the full suite of our Superfood Latte Blends. Kit includes: 1 Pouch Original Turmeric 1 Pouch Cacao Turmeric 1 Pouch Matcha Turmeric
Need a few alternatives?
Just Add Honey
Black Coconut
BUY
$5.00
Just Add Honey
Hogg Batch
Coffee + Whiskey "golden Syrup"
BUY
$20.00
Hogg Batch
Spirit Mountain Roasting Co.
Spirit Blend
BUY
$13.45
Spirit Mountain Roasting Co.
Soul Brew Kombucha
Ginger Mango Peach Kombucha (12-pack)
BUY
$54.99
$60.00
Soul Brew Kombucha
More from Golde
Golde
Superfood Latte Sampler
BUY
$22.00
Golde
Golde
Papaya Bright Superfood Face Mask
BUY
$34.00
Target
Golde
Make Your Matcha Kit
BUY
$42.00
Golde
Golde
Superfood Masks Kit
BUY
$60.00
Golde
More from Food & Drink
Just Add Honey
Black Coconut
BUY
$5.00
Just Add Honey
Hogg Batch
Coffee + Whiskey "golden Syrup"
BUY
$20.00
Hogg Batch
Spirit Mountain Roasting Co.
Spirit Blend
BUY
$13.45
Spirit Mountain Roasting Co.
Soul Brew Kombucha
Ginger Mango Peach Kombucha (12-pack)
BUY
$54.99
$60.00
Soul Brew Kombucha
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted