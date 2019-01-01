Elemis

Superfood Kefir Tea Mist

$33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Elemis

WHAT IS IT? Hydrate your skin with this 4-in-1 facial spray. Infused with anti-oxidant rich Superfoods of Rooibos Tea extract and Vegan, soy-derived Kefir Ferment to help soothe and brighten the complexion. Organic Aloe Vera, Coconut Water and a natural Prebiotic help to balance the skin, leaving it hydrated, with healthy-looking glow. WHY USE IT? This multi-functional treatment tones and primes the skin with hydrating and soothing skincare benefits, locks makeup in place and revitalizes the skin so your makeup looks fresh all day. WHO IS IT FOR? Formulated for all skin types. HOW DO YOU USE IT? Close eyes, hold 6-8 inches away, and spray mist directly onto face. WHEN DO YOU USE IT? Use day and night as a toner, primer, and setting spray, or throughout the day as a hydrating mist. VISIBLE RESULTS: 94% agreed this product left their skin feeling revitalized.* 93% agreed this product left their skin feeling smooth and refreshed.* 90% agreed this product helped prep their skin for make-up.* 89% agreed this product helped their skin feel hydrated all day.* *INDEPENDENT USER TRIALS