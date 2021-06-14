United States
Youth To The People
Superfood Cleanser
£12.00
At Cult Beauty
Powerful enough to do away with make up and dirt but gentle enough to use twice daily to clear pores, the Superfood Cleanser is like a fresh smoothie for your face – instantly feeding it with good-for-you ingredients that’ll have you feeling refreshed and raring to go. Using cold-pressed antioxidants (make sure you’re massaging the formula into skin for 30 seconds to reap their full rewards), this fresh, clean and herbaceous-smelling cleanser uses kale to pump skin with phytonutrients and vitamins C, E and K. Spinach soothes and cools while encouraging moisture retention, and green tea acts as an anti-inflammatory while keeping your skin barrier healthy with essential fatty acids. Antioxidant-rich alfalfa also makes an appearance, protecting your skin from the stress of free radicals and city living. Basically, there’s nothing this cleanser can’t do…