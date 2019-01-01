Elemis

Superfood Blackcurrant Jelly Exfoliator

$30.00

WHAT IS IT? This nourishing jelly exfoliator is packed with anti-oxidant rich Superfood extracts, including Nordic Bilberry and Black Tea for healthy-looking skin. It is formulated with sustainably-sourced Blackcurrant scrub particles, a by-product of the juicing industry in France and Poland, to gently yet effectively exfoliate the skin, revealing a super smooth and radiant complexion. A Prebiotic, naturally derived from sugar, helps to maintain balance in the skin’s microflora. WHY USE IT? Use this gentle exfoliator to help remove buildup of dead skin cells that can leave the complexion looking dull and lackluster. Its moisturizing, glycerin base helps to leave skin feeling soft and smooth, without stripping natural oils. Transform this nourishing jam-gel to a milky scrub by adding water for a more robust exfoliating treatment. WHO IS IT FOR? Formulated for all skin types. HOW DO YOU USE IT? Dampen the skin and gently massage the exfoliator in light circular motions. Add water to transform the texture into a milky scrub. Remove with warm water and a dark cloth. WHEN DO YOU USE IT? Use daily, morning or evening to gently exfoliate and reveal smoother, healthier-looking skin. VISIBLE RESULTS: 96% agreed this product left their skin looking and feeling smooth.* 95% agreed this product left their skin feeling soft.* 91% agreed this product left their skin looking fresh.* 90% agreed this product helped brighten the appearance of their complexion.* *INDEPENDENT USER TRIALS