Youth To The People

Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser

$36.00

A daily green juice cleanse for your face with cold-pressed antioxidants to remove makeup and prevent build-up in pores, while keeping skins pH balanced.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and OilySkincare Concerns: Oiliness, Fine Lines and Wrinkles, and Dullness and Uneven TextureFormulation: GelHighlighted Ingredients:- Kale: A leafy veg that is a must-have for more than just your morning juice; rich in skin-loving phytonutrients and vitamins C, E, and K to strengthen and leave skin glowing. - Spinach: A lightweight skin soother with cooling properties and rich with conditioning essential fatty acids.- Green Tea: An anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory ingredient that keeps skin clear. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates and alcohol. This product is vegan and cruelty-free. It comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: This powerful yet gentle daily face wash is formulated with kale, spinach, and green tea for the ultimate cleanse. It's effective for double cleansing, too. Sulfate-free, alcohol-free, and cruelty-free, its non-drying and 100 percent vegan. Glass bottles ensure purity and maintain the vital plant-based nutrients of this non-toxic formula.This super-size cleanser is the answer to our refill dreams. Please use it to replenish your 8 oz Superfood Cleanser and help reduce overall waste.This product is a 2018 Winner of GQ Magazine Best Stuff Award winner. Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.