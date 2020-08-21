Elemis

Superfood Aha Glow Cleansing Butter

$38.00

WHAT IS IT? Packed with brightening AHAs and skin softening Mango Butter, this nourishing facial cleanser removes makeup, daily pollutants and daily grime to reveal a healthy-looking radiance. The transformative butter-to-milk formula can be used as a daily cleanser, a deep cleansing mask or a hydrating makeup remover around the eyes and face for smooth and glowing skin. WHY USE IT? Give dull and lackluster skin a brightening boost. This unique 3-in-1 cleansing butter clarifies and removes every last bit of stubborn makeup and daily impurities. A unique blend of a fermented Pumpkin enzymes and Acerola Cherry, naturally rich in AHAs helps to brighten skin while Mango Butter and Chia Seed Oil, rich in omega fatty acids, nourish and hydrate the skin. The fragrance, sulfate and mineral oil-free formula leaves skin feeling deeply cleansed and nourished. WHEN TO USE: Use every morning and evening. HOW TO APPLY: To use as a makeup remover, apply to a cotton pad and wipe gently over the face and eyes. To use as a daily cleanser, massage a coin-sized amount into dry skin and rinse off with warm water. To use as a deep cleansing mask, apply a thin layer to the face and leave on for 10 minutes before rinsing. VISIBLE RESULTS: When used as daily cleanser: 93% agreed this product did not leave their face feeling dry or stripped.* When used as a make-up remover: 95% agreed this product helped remove makeup.* When used as a deep mask: 95% agreed this product left their skin smooth* *Independent User Trials 2019. Results based on 129 people over 2 weeks.