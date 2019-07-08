SuperfitHero

Superfit Pocket Capris - Black

$84.00

Buy Now Review It

At SuperfitHero

Superfit Pocket Capris - Black $ 84.00 Size Guide SizeXSSMLXL2XL3XL4XL5XLColorBlack XS / Black S / Black M / Black L / Black XL / Black 2XL / Black 3XL / Black 4XL / Black 5XL / Black Add to Cart CAPRIS FEATURES: * SUPERHOLD™, soft & stretchy, our most popular fabric* Full size pockets on both sides* Secure, no slip fit* High, supportive waist band* Gusset for mobility and CT prevention* Flat lock seams for chafing-free comfort* Wicking & Quick Dry* Compression for control and confidence* 20 inch inseam* Best fitting plus size workout leggings* MADE IN USA Share: