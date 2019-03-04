Smashbox

Superfan Mascara Black

£17.50

This lengthening mascara gives you modern, fanned-out volume. Get 12-hour length, lift and volume without any heaviness or clumping. What it does/Benefits: • Buildable lift, length and volume that lasts for 12 hours • 360° Precision double-bristle brush loads product from root-to tip, while the soft comb reaches, styles & reveals lashes you never knew you had • Super-black formula keeps lashes looking fuller and thicker without any clumping, smudging, flaking or heaviness • Cruelty-free • VeganWhat it's formulated without:• Parabens• Phthalates• Oil• Fragrance• Silicone Tip: Get faster volume by coating the tops of lashes first, then sweep up from underneath.