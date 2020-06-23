Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Superdrug
Superdrug Large Claw Clip Tortse
£4.29
Buy Now
Review It
At Superdrug
Large Claw Clip Tortse
Need a few alternatives?
ban.do
Zodiac Barrette
$48.00
from
ban.do
BUY
Kitsch
Netflix "to All The Boys I've Loved Before" Box Gift
$25.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Mignonne Handmade
Mod Daisy Pins (set Of 3)
$78.00
from
Etsy
BUY
BaubleBar
Baroque Initial Pearl Hair Pin
$18.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from Superdrug
Superdrug
Sisal Brush
£3.49
from
Superdrug
BUY
Superdrug
Cotton Wool Oval Pads
£1.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
Superdrug
B. Pure Micellar Water
£2.00
£0.98
from
Superdrug
BUY
Superdrug
Vitamin E Spf15 Moisturising Cream 100ml
£3.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
promoted
H&M
Hairband With Knot Detail
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Girlfriend Collective
The Scrunchie
$6.00
from
Girlfriend
BUY
ban.do
Zodiac Barrette
$48.00
from
ban.do
BUY
Accessorize
Retro Stripe Square Silk Scarf
£15.00
£10.50
from
Accessorize
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted