Superdown

Superdown Isabel Biker Short Set In Cobalt

$74.00 $45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Self: 62% cotton, 34% kam cotton, 4% spandexLining: 100% poly. Hand wash cold. Stretch fabric and fit. Two-piece set. Imported. Revolve Style No. SPDW-WR64. Manufacturer Style No. SDRO47 S19.