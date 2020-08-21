Tower 28

Superdew Highlighter Balm

$18.00

At Tower 28

Free shipping for orders $30+ What is it? "NEW GLOW-Y SKIN SECRET" according to Fashionista. SuperDew is a translucent complexion-boosting highlight balm. No shimmer, no glitter, no daytime disco - just glassy luminous skin. SuperDew has received the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance™ and is safe for all skin types. What can I expect? SuperDew No shade, just glow. Get that no-makeup makeup, post-workout radiant glow (no sweating required). How do I use it? Repeat after us: Tap. Tap. Blend. Tap one cheek, tap the other (or anywhere the sun shines!) and blend onto the high point of your face. It's as easy as tap, tap, blend. Tell me more! The first rule of glassy skin is healthy skin. That's why SuperDew is infused with skin-loving ingredients like soothing chamomile and calming green tea extract. They work to deliver a boost of skin benefits with every application. Use it for glossy eye looks and apply to dry, flaky skin in a pinch! SuperDew Highlighter Balm is 100% vegan + cruelty free.