DevaCurl

Supercream (coconut Curl Styler - Define & Control)

£25.50

Buy Now Review It

At Strawberry Net

A coconut oil infused styling cream for curls Formulated with coconut oil for healthy-looking shine & moisture Blended with jojoba protein to boost elasticity & strengthen curls Loaded with corn starch for touchable hold & frizz control Helps twist-out or switch-up your look Free of sulfate, parabens & silicone To use: Apply to wet, damp or dry hair. Use it to create a new style or to refresh 2nd or 3rd day curls