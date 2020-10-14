DevaCurl

Supercream Coconut Curl

SUPERCREAM COCONUT CURL STYLER: This Curl Styler works wonders for curly and super curly hair that craves silky moisture, definition, and curl control. This styling cream can be used on wet, damp, and day-old curls. SUPERCREAM STYLER DOES IT ALL: This rich, coconut oil-infused styler gives you total freedom to express yourself with your curls. Whether you want to smooth, soften, shape, lengthen, moisturize, define, control, boost volume, twist-out, tame frizz, add shine or switch-up your look, this SuperCream can handle it. HOW TO USE COCONUT CREAM: Section your wet hair & apply to each section. Glide through each section to elongate your curls. For dense curls keep the sections small. Use on damp hair for more volume and shake at the root. Add this cream to your ends to seal in moisture. Use on second-day hair to add bounce & refresh your curls. COCONUT CURL STYLER SUPERCREAM: Built around the addictive creaminess of coconut, SuperCream is bright, lush, and luxurious. DEVACURL PROMISE: All DevaCurl products are 100% sulfate, paraben and silicone-free. They are also vegan, wheat, and cruelty-free.