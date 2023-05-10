United States
Beauty Pie
Supercheek™ Cream Blush (perfect Nude)
$40.00$14.00
Hands down the best cream blush we've ever tried! Is cream blush better than powder? These are. Gorgeous little pans of rub-on colour pop - perfect for adding life back into your cheeks. With a super blendable pillowy matte texture that melts into your skin, cushioning oils and a super-natural finish, you’ll want them in every makeup bag. Deluxe. Italian.