Youth To The People

Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask

£42.00

Best paired with a good page-turner (or a stint on TikTok, depending on your persuasion), this Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask earned a spot in our evening rituals thanks to its impressive dew-delivering qualities. Get ready to glow... With a bright and fruity scent like an olfactory lullaby, this rich and creamy overnight mask deeply hydrates, plumps and illuminates your skin to promote a more even, youthful complexion come morning. It's powered by a quartet of hydrating heroes - from squalane and hyaluronic acid to glycerin and betaine - to flood dehydrated skin with plumping moisture; add a shot of antioxidant-rich superberries and THD ascorbate (an ultra-stable form of vitamin C that the skintellectuals swear by) and it's a recipe for visibly radiant skin. Sweet dreams!