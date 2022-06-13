Innisfree

Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask 2x

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

A deep-cleansing creamy clay mask—formulated with Jeju Super Volcanic Clusters™ and AHA - that helps clear pores while it exfoliates. This global best-selling clay mask helps: Minimise the look of pores Absorb excess oil Gently exfoliate Deeply cleanse Even skin tone Cleanse pollution particles Newly upgraded formula of the best-selling clay mask – which has earned itself K-Beauty cult status the world over! After continuous research of the absorbent, mineral-rich clusters that made the original clay mask a global sensation, the next generation of Jeju Volcanic Clusters™ has an innovative formula that’s twice as powerful in absorbing excess oil and impurities.