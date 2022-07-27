Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Lulus
Super Sweet Light Blue Smocked Ruffled Tie-back Mini Dress
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lulus
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
100% Linen Shirty Dress
BUY
$119.99
Mango
Ganni
Long-sleeve Shirt Dress
BUY
$202.00
Farfetch
Cupshe
Austyn White Belted Button Front Shirt Dress
BUY
$34.00
cupshe
Ralph Lauren
Fit-and-flare Shirtdress
BUY
$145.00
Ralph Lauren
More from Lulus
Lulus
Tale To Tell Blue And Ivory Embroidered Shift Dress
BUY
$62.00
Lulus
Lulus
Adoring Hearts Lace Off The Shoulder Dress
BUY
$49.99
$88.00
Nordstrom
Lulus
Law Of Attraction Navy Blue One-shoulder Asymmetrical M
BUY
$72.00
Lulus
Lulus
Sweet Sentiments White Jacquard Tiered Midi Dress
BUY
$69.00
Lulus
More from Dresses
Mango
100% Linen Shirty Dress
BUY
$119.99
Mango
Ganni
Long-sleeve Shirt Dress
BUY
$202.00
Farfetch
Cupshe
Austyn White Belted Button Front Shirt Dress
BUY
$34.00
cupshe
Ralph Lauren
Fit-and-flare Shirtdress
BUY
$145.00
Ralph Lauren
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted