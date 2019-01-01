Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
DevaCurl

Super Stretch™ Coconut Curl Elongator

$30.00
At Sephora
Which hair type is it good for?✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Ti... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 2 stories
The Curl Creams Pros Swear By
by Khalea Underwood
Sephora's End-Of-Summer Sale Is Here — & It's Huge
by Samantha Sasso