United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Sunday Citizen
Super Soft Meditation Pillow
$80.00
At Food52
If you need us, we’ll be unwinding with a lil’ help from this meditation pillow. Soft yet sturdy, it offers up just the support you need during meditation, yoga practice, and beyond. What’s more, it’s filled with natural buckwheat, along with amethyst and quartz crystals for an extra dose of calm. The cover is buttery soft, not to mention machine washable any time it needs a pick-me-up. We’re feeling more relaxed already.