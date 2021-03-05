United States
Torrid Curve
Super Soft Grey Lace Trim Sleep Robe
$54.50$35.42
At Torrid
Feel luxurious in this Super Soft robe with delicate lace trim that is sure to make you feel cozy and pretty as you lounge. Matching style(s): Search 14335167, 14335176 Super Soft knit fabric Long sleeves Non-removable waist sash Lace trim CONTENT + CARE Rayon/spandex Wash cold; line dry Imported plus size sleepwear SIZE + FIT Model is 5'9", size 1 Size 2 measures 40" from shoulder